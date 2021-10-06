New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 92.60 crore on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 40 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday till 8:30 PM.

Also Read | WHO Recommends Broad Use of First Malaria Vaccine for Children: AFP – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

Also Read | AP PGECET Admit Card 2021 for October 8 Examinations Released, Candidates Can Download Their Hall Tickets Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)