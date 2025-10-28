Hyderabad, October 28: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone 'Montha' is likely to turn into a 'severe' cyclone as it will hit the coastal shores of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Hyderabad official GNRS Srinivasa Rao said, "It is expected to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around the Kakinada area. Most districts in Andhra Pradesh will experience extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds." "We have issued an orange alert in three districts, namely Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu. All remaining northeast districts are under yellow alert," he added. Cyclone Montha Expected To Make Landfall Between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam Today; Odisha on High Alert, Over 3,000 Evacuated.

On Cyclone 'Montha', Inspector in-charge of Marine police station, Aryapalli, Bidyabharati Nayak, said, "Fishing boats that had come from Andhra Pradesh were unable to return due to the cyclone. "Our Ganjam district collector ordered all of them to be settled in the harbour. We have provided shelter to 30 boats in the harbour at Gopalpur Port. They will remain there as long as the cyclone continues," she said. Cyclone Montha: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Assures Support.

As Cyclone Montha moves closer to the eastern coast, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take immediate action to safeguard lives and minimise damage in coastal areas. Chief Minister instructed district collectors and superintendents of police to "shift residents of vulnerable coastal areas to rehabilitation centres without any delay".The CM emphasised the importance of ensuring high-quality food and safe drinking water at rehabilitation centres. He also ordered the appointment of special officers to oversee the functioning of these centres. "Precautions must be taken to prevent the pollution of drinking water", he said. According to the official press release, district collectors have been tasked with taking full responsibility for cyclone relief measures, including monitoring breaches to tanks and irrigation channels.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)