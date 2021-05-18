Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) The cyclonic storm Tauktae could cause heavy rains in seven districts of Rajasthan on May 19, weather officials said on Tuesday.

The cyclone, expected to enter the state by late Tuesday night, will weaken by May 20, said Radhey Shyam Sharma, regional director of the meteorological department.

The seven districts likely to bear the brunt of it are Jalore, Sirohi, Udaipur, Pali, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh and Rajsamand in the southern part of the state.

Rainfall is also expected in parts of the Jaipur division, said Sharma.

The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has been deployed in the southern and the western districts to contain aftermaths of the cyclone, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Saurabh Srivastava said. The SDRF and Rajasthan police have asked the range Inspector Generals of Police (IGs) of Jodhpur and Udaipur to keep a close eye on areas like Sirohi, Dungarpur, Jalore and Banswara. “Because the cyclone is rapidly changing its course, we have also sent our teams near Pali,” Srivastava said.

Apart from southern Rajasthan, additional teams drawn from different units of Rajasthan police have been deployed in areas, which may get affected, he said.

Rescue teams are stationed in Raniwara, Bhinmal, and Mount Abu, he added. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, several places in Rajasthan recorded rainfall triggered by Tauktae cyclone during the last 24 hours. Bhilwara recorded maximum of 50 mm rains, followed by Chittorgarh, which recorded 25 mm rains.

Dabok received 20.6 mm rainfall, Vanasthali 20 mm, Sawai Madhopur 16 mm, Bundi 14 mm and Ajmer 11.8 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)