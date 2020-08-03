New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave approval to Serum Institute of India, Pune to conduct Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) in India, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

"The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Serum Institute of India, Pune to conduct Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) in India. This will hasten the development of the COVID-19 vaccine," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) now stands at 2.11 per cent.

"India continues to improve the Case Fatality Rate (CFR), and maintain its global position of having one of the lowest COVID fatality rates. With a further fall, the current CFR touched 2.11% today. This is the outcome of the well-conceived and effectively implemented strategy of "Test, Track and Treat" which has guided COVID management in the country," the ministry said.

India has seen more than 40,574 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. This takes the total recoveries to 11,86,203 and recovery rate to 65.77% amongst COVID-19 patients, the ministry said, adding that the gap between the recovered cases and the active cases has increased to more than 6 lakh.

"Presently, it is 6,06,846. This means the actual active caseload is 5,79,357 and all are under medical supervision," the ministry said. (ANI)

