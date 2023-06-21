Siliguri (WB), Jun 21 (PTI) Violence broke out in Siliguri in northern West Bengal on Wednesday after a man was found dead near the railway tracks, police said.

The man, identified as Sudhir Nagashia, was found dead on Tuesday night, hours after he got involved in a brawl over parking. The body had multiple wounds, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Prisoners of Sultanpur District Jail Found Hanging From Tree.

Protesting over the death, locals blocked the Asian Highway at Hatighisa's Murigram by burning tyres and vandalised several houses. A large police contingent led by Darjeeling's Additional SP Manoranjan Ghosh and DSP (Darjeeling Rural) Achinta Gupta was sent to the spot to bring the situation under control, they added.

Nagashia's body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation was started, police said.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Arrives at UN Headquarters Lawns in New York to Lead Yoga Event (Watch Video).

"Discussions are being held with the locals to normalise the situation," an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)