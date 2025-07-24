Sultanpur (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) The hearing in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was adjourned on Thursday in the MP-MLA court due to lawyers abstaining from work.

The court has now fixed August 8 as the next date of hearing.

The case dates back to 2018, when BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation suit against Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader had made objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Karnataka Assembly election campaign.

Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, appearing on behalf of Vijay Mishra, said the court was the hearing had to be deferred due to lawyers asbstaining from work due to Bar association elections.

The MP-MLA court had issued a warrant against Rahul Gandhi in December 2023.

In February 2024, Gandhi surrendered before the court and was granted bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

On July 26, 2024, Gandhi recorded his statement in court, claiming innocence and stating that the case was part of a political conspiracy against him.

