New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Two ex-business partners of former Team India cricket captain M S Dhoni have filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against the cricketer.

The defamation plea is listed for hearing on January 18 before Justice Prathiba M Singh.

Also Read | Davos 2024: Martin Sorrell Predicts PM Narendra Modi's Re-Election, Foresees India As Third-Largest Economy by 2025.

Plaintiffs and former business partners Mihir Diwakar and his wife Soumya Das approached the high court seeking a permanent injunction and damages against Dhoni, several social media platforms and media houses and thereby restraining them from making, publishing, circulating per se defamatory, ex facie false and malicious statements against them.

The defendants be restrained from damaging the reputation of the plaintiffs in relation to the false allegations allegedly made by Dhoni relating to purported illegal gains of Rs 15 crores from him and breach of a 2017 contract, the plaint said.

Also Read | FASTags With Incomplete KYC To Be Deactivated Post January 31, Know How to Avoid it.

Recently, Dhoni filed a criminal case against Diwakar and Das claiming that they have duped him of around Rs 16 crore by not honouring a contract to establish cricket academies, according to his lawyer.

The case has been filed in a lower court in Ranchi against two directors of Aarka Sports, a sports management company.

Dhoni's representatives said they have filed a criminal case on behalf of the cricketer in a competent court in Ranchi against Aarka Sports directors Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Das under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)