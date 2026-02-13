New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday raised concerns over women's safety in the national capital following the disappearance of two minor girls from Shalimar Bagh, the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, holding the government accountable over the incident.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, alleged that "even in the Chief Minister's own constituency, minor girls are not safe."

According to the release, on Thursday, one girl who had gone for tuition was allegedly drugged, and an attempt was made to abduct her, though she managed to return home with help from locals. Another minor who had gone to school has not returned and remains missing. The AAP has urged Delhi residents to stay alert and keep a close watch on their children.

Taking to X, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj stated: "Beware! Two minor girls went missing today from the Chief Minister's Assembly constituency. The first minor girl had gone for tuition. A gang allegedly made her inhale an intoxicating substance and attempted to abduct her. Somehow she regained consciousness and, with the help of some people, managed to return home safely. The second minor girl had gone to school but has not returned yet and remains untraceable. Please keep a close watch on your children."

The AAP has expressed concern over the deteriorating safety situation in the national capital after disturbing details emerged about a minor girl who narrowly escaped from an alleged kidnapping attempt. The AAP volunteers reached the residence of the victim after learning that she had somehow freed herself from the clutches of a gang and returned home safely.

During the visit, an AAP volunteers stated, "The student had gone to coaching at 9 AM. She is a brave daughter. Some people misled her and made her inhale an intoxicating substance through a handkerchief, after which she lost consciousness. She was then made to sit on a rickshaw. Even in that condition, she somehow raised an alarm and cried out for help."

The AAP volunteers further said, "Hearing the girl's cries, people standing nearby threatened the rickshaw puller, who then fled. Those same people ensured that the girl was safely dropped back home. She was fortunate to return home safely, but such an incident can happen to anyone across Delhi and nearby areas. There is an urgent need to remain alert and vigilant. Delhi Police must take strict action against gangs involved in abducting children, elderly persons and girls so that children remain safe in the national capital."

The minor girl's mother revealed, "My daughter was taken towards Rohini after being given an intoxicating substance and was in a drugged condition. When the effect of the substance reduced slightly, she shouted, 'Uncle, save me, save me.' The person who rescued her is the same person who dropped her home."

She appealed to all parents to take care of their children and said that they should personally drop their daughters to coaching centres and bring them back themselves.

The release stated that more than 800 people have gone missing in the national capital between January 1 and January 15. Most of those missing are women and children. Such a large number of people have never gone missing from Delhi before. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has also expressed concern over these figures and declared the situation in Delhi as extremely frightening.

Earlier, the Delhi Police debunked the speculations around the surge in missing girls in Delhi, clarifying that they are being "pushed through paid promotions."

The police asserted that strict action will be taken against those spreading the rumours, adding that "creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated."

"After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals," the Delhi Police wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

