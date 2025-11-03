New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital showed a slight improvement on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 316 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Sunday, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 366.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 3, 2025: BPCL, Urban Company and Patanjali Foods Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Delhi air quality improves slightly, AQI recorded at 316

Similarly, Delhi's Lodhi Road's Air Quality Index deteriorated to 312 in the "very poor" category, while the AQI at ITO and nearby areas is recorded at 160 in the "moderate" category, according to the CPCB.

Also Read | ICAI CA September 2025 Results Today: Know Final, Inter and Foundation Result Time and How To Check Scores at icai.nic.in.

The AQI at Lodhi Road was monitored to be 364, and at ITO to be 312 yesterday.

At Akshardham, the AQI was recorded at 347, while the areas around AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital registered 215, categorised as "very poor" and "poor", respectively.

The Kartavya Path area reported an AQI of 307, which also falls in the "very poor" category.

Truck-mounted water sprinklers have been deployed across Delhi to mitigate the rising pollution levels.

While speaking to ANI, Shane, a foreign national visiting India, stated, "It's pretty bad. I came from Agra by bus, and the closer I got to Delhi, the thicker the smog was. You could definitely tell the difference. The closer I got to Delhi, it kept getting worse, to the point where I could even barely see the sun anymore..."

Saif, a resident of Delhi, complained of breathing issues and eye irritation.

"Pollution in Delhi is rising. There is burning in the eyes and difficulty in breathing... Government should do something about it..." he told ANI.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi will see a clear sky on Monday with smog during the early hours. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)