New Delhi, December 2: The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category in several areas, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per the official data, the air quality in Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar was recorded as 'Very Poor'. Anand Vihar had an AQI reading of 388, while Ashok Vihar had an AQI reading of 386 at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

However, this is a slight improvement in both areas, as air quality in Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar was recorded as 'severe' with AQI readings of 412 and 405, respectively, at 6 am on Friday. The AQI at Lodhi Road and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was recorded at 349 and 366, respectively, falling in the 'Very Poor' category. Rahul Sachdeva, a local, complained of breathing problems due to pollution. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Index in National Capital Dips Into ‘Severe’ Category (Watch Videos)

"I came here with my daughter for a segway. The fun would have doubled if the pollution was less. We are having breathing issues due to pollution. Children are coughing," he said Abhishek, another local from the city, said, "You can see the situation, it is bad. The pollution is very high. There are breathing issues." Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital but the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 are strictly implemented. Delhi Air Pollution: NGT Seeks Comprehensive Prevention Plan, Study on Contributory Factors Amid Rise of Pollution in National Capital

Delhi Air Pollution

#WATCH | The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'Very Poor' category in Delhi as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Drone visuals from Bhajanpura area, shot at 8:05am) pic.twitter.com/ttiBzyR4Io — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

#WATCH | The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'Very Poor' category in Delhi as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Drone visuals from Signature Bridge, shot at 7:45am) pic.twitter.com/5WeSTDCyi0 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

