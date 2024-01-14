Weather Update: Delhi Airport Sees Seven Flight Diversions Due to Bad Weather

New Delhi, January 14: Seven flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to bad weather, according to an official. The official said that six flights were diverted to Jaipur and one to Mumbai between 4.30 am and 7.30 am. A blinding layer of fog shrouded Delhi and other parts of North India on Sunday, with visibility levels plunging to zero metres at several places. Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Reduces Visibility, Flights Delayed As National Capital Wakes Up to Bitterly Cold Sunday Morning (Watch Videos)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and to take precautions while driving. Delhi Weather Update: Amid Cold Wave, Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital; Records Coldest Morning With Minimum Temperature of 3.6 Degrees Celsius

The Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi reported dense fog with visibility levels plunging to zero metres by 5 am.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)