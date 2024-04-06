New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): A grand celebration was organised at the College of Nursing, Army Hospital (Research and Referral) with the theme "My Health, My Right" on the occasion of World Health Day 2024, a release from the healthcare facility read on Saturday.

The students showcased the significance of physical, mental, and spiritual health, emphasising their interdependence for overall well-being.

Additionally, a Nutrifest was also organised by the students to educate participants about various therapeutic diets and their role in maintaining health.

The event was graced by Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan PVSM, Commandant, AH(R&R) and inaugurated by Hema Nilakantan who lighted the E lamp to enlighten the importance of health awareness.

On World Health Day 2024, the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Task Force (NTF) on mental health and well-being of students launched the innovative initiative "My Health, My Rights."

This pioneering effort, coordinated by the Anti-Ragging Committee of the National Medical Commission, aims to address healthcare challenges faced by medical students and professionals alike. (ANI)

