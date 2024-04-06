List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 7, 2024 (Sunday)

International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda / International Day of Reflection on the Genocide in Rwanda / Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Rwanda Genocide

World Health Day

International Beaver Day

Geologists Day (First Sunday of April)

National Dog Bite Prevention Week (April 7 to 13)

Divine Mercy Sunday

Masik Shivratri

Explore Your Career Options Week

International Snail Papers Day / International Snailpapers Day

Karume Day

Make the First Move Day

Metric System Day

Motherhood and Beauty Day

Mozambican National Women's Day

National Beer Day or New Beer's Eve

National Coffee Cake Day

National Girl Me Too Day

National Nico Day

National No Housework Day

National Pet Health Insurance Day

Public Television Day

