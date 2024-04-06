List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 7, 2024 (Sunday)
- International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda / International Day of Reflection on the Genocide in Rwanda / Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Rwanda Genocide
- World Health Day
- International Beaver Day
- Geologists Day (First Sunday of April)
- National Dog Bite Prevention Week (April 7 to 13)
- Divine Mercy Sunday
- Masik Shivratri
- Explore Your Career Options Week
- International Snail Papers Day / International Snailpapers Day
- Karume Day
- Make the First Move Day
- Metric System Day
- Motherhood and Beauty Day
- Mozambican National Women's Day
- National Beer Day or New Beer's Eve
- National Coffee Cake Day
- National Girl Me Too Day
- National Nico Day
- National No Housework Day
- National Pet Health Insurance Day
- Public Television Day
