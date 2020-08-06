New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has nominated 14 legislators of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party as members of the three municipal corporations in the city.

A notification issued by the Delhi Legislative Assembly secretariat on Thursday said the nominated MLAs will have a term of one year in the municipal corporations.

All the nominated MLAs belong to the AAP.

The nominated MLAs for North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) are Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, Mohinder Goyal, Rituraj Govind, Mukesh Ahlawat and Sharad Kumar Chauhan.

Ajay Dutt, Gulab Singh, Praveen Kumar, Pramila Dhiraj Tokas, Sahi Ram and Vinay Mishra are the MLAs nominated to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

In East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the nominated MLAs are Abdul Rehman, Kuldeep Kumar and Surendra Kumar, the notification stated.

