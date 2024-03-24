New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers held a protest against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in Chandni Chowk on Sunday.

The BJP workers also raised slogans of "Kejriwal Chor Hai" meaning Arvind Kejriwal is a thief as they held the effigy of the Delhi Chief Minister.

Speaking on the same, BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal said, "Law is equal for everyone. He (Arvind Kejriwal) was summoned nine times but he did not once show up. Because of the allegations against him, he should resign."

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers also took to the streets of the national capital on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week.

The AAP workers held the demonstration against the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister in the presence of party MLA Sanjeev Jha.

Meanwhile, all the parties of the Opposition bloc INDIA are scheduled to hold a joint mega rally on March 31 to register their protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Liquor policy money laundering case, party MP Raghav Chadha said on Sunday.

The AAP leader in a post on X, said that the rally will be held to "save the country's democracy" and stand in solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the week on charges of corruption in the Delhi excise policy case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in formulating and implementing the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Several leaders of the INDIA bloc have come out in support of Arvind Kejriwal and accused the BJP and the Union government of arm-twisting the opposition.

However, the BJP has denied all the allegations.

INDIA bloc is a coalition of over 20 opposition parties formed last year to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the general elections, dates for which were announced earlier in the month.

In response to the protests held by the AAP workers in Delhi against the arrest of Kejriwal, Bhartiya Janata Party workers, in the presence of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, staged a demonstration and burned effigies of the Delhi CM. (ANI)

