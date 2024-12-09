New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated on Monday that he had spoken with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi just hours after a massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Rajouri Garden area.

The fire, which erupted on Monday, was brought completely under control after a few hours, according to a fire official. One woman was reported injured in the fire incident.

Also Read | Nandyal Shocker: Youth Sets Minor Girl on Fire After She Refuses His Sexual Advances in Andhra Pradesh, Arrested.

Arvind Kejriwal further mentioned that CM Atishi is actively monitoring the fire incident and informed that she will visit the spot to oversee the relief efforts.

https://x.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1866093880623747249

Also Read | Manipur Government Lifts Mobile Internet Ban in 9 Districts, Urges People To Avoid Activities That Could Trigger Internet Shutdown.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi, Arvind Kejriwal said, "This incident of fire in Rajouri Garden is very sad. I have spoken to CM Atishi Ji, she is constantly monitoring this incident and will personally go there to see the relief work. May God keep everyone safe".

Sarabjit Singh, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) of the Delhi Fire Service, told ANI earlier in the day, "As soon as the information was received, 11 fire tenders reached the spot. The fire has been completely extinguished. A woman got injured after slipping while descending the stairs. No other person was injured,"

The fire official further stated that the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

The Delhi Fire Service also shared a video of the fire incident in which huge plumes of smoke were spotted from the building in the area.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in two shops in Shahdara area in Delhi. The incident happened near the Gandhinagar police station of the Shahdara district.

Earlier this week, a fire broke out in the slums of Rani Garden in the Geeta Colony area of Shahdara district on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)