New Delhi, December 9: A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in the Rajouri Garden area of New Delhi on Monday afternoon, a fire official said.

Ten fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blaze. Delhi Fire Video: 4–6 People Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at Restaurant in INA Market, Fire Fighting Operation Underway.

Delhi Restaurant Fire Video

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in Jungle Jamboree restaurant in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden. Fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited. #DelhiNews (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/gH8JdTBtVc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2024

The Delhi Fire Service also shared a video of the fire incident in which huge plumes of smoke were spotted from the building in the area. Further details are awaited.

