New Delhi, December 9: A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in the Rajouri Garden area of New Delhi on Monday afternoon, a fire official said.

Ten fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blaze. Delhi Fire Video: 4–6 People Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at Restaurant in INA Market, Fire Fighting Operation Underway.

Delhi Restaurant Fire Video

The Delhi Fire Service also shared a video of the fire incident in which huge plumes of smoke were spotted from the building in the area. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)