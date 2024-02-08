New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) A Delhi court has ordered framing of charges against former coal secretary H C Gupta, former joint secretary K S Kropha, and others in a corruption case related to alleged irregularities in allocation of two coal blocks in Jharkhand.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal ordered framing of charges against the accused persons and Contisteel Ltd in relation to the allocation of Hutar and Hurilong coal blocks.

The judge, in an order passed on February 6, posted the matter for March 5 for formal framing of the charges against the accused.

The judge held that a prima facie case was made out against the accused for alleged offences of cheating (punishable under section 420 of IPC), criminal conspiracy (punishable under section 120-B of IPC) and under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The judge noted the submission made by the CBI that Gupta also misled the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by claiming that the accused company was strongly recommended by Jharkhand whereas the state had opposed allocation of coal blocks to this company.

The judge observed that it was common knowledge that conspiracies are hatched in secrecy.

“The chronology of the events clearly shows that there was co-relation and coherence in the acts/omissions of the accused persons and thus indicates presence of a conspiracy,” the judge held.

At this stage, this view is justified. The Ministry of Coal, government of India was cheated and offer letter dated August 5, 2008, for allocation of coal blocks, was obtained, the judge noted.

"Public servants provided undue benefit to the private accused persons. This is a fit case where charge for conspiracy is also made out," the judge said.

CBI's Additional Legal Advisor, Sanjay Kumar, submitted before the court that Gupta and Kropha did not follow the guidelines published and did not ensure application of minds and ineligible company was recommended for allocation of coal blocks.

