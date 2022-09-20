New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): A Delhi Court has expressed its displeasure with businessman Robert Vadra's explanation that he stayed in Dubai for a medical emergency in August this year while travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) via UAE and said this is a violation of terms and conditions of the permission granted to him.

The court also issued a show cause notice asking Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi why his fixed deposit receipt (FDR) deposited in terms of the order dated August 12 be not forfeited for violating the terms and conditions of the permission granted to the applicant.

The Special Judge Neelofar Abida Parveen on Monday said that she was unable to accept the assertion on the sole affirmation of applicant Robert Vadra mentioned in the affidavit that the applicant was forced or compelled under the circumstances on account of medical exigencies to stay in UAE.

The court further observed that copy of the travel tickets indicated that Vadra was supposed to stay from August 25 to 29 in Dubai then he was about to travel to London on August 29.

The court had granted permission to Robert Vadra on August 12 to Travel abroad to the UK via UAE, Spain and Italy for four weeks.

The court noted that the flight and hotel details mentioned in the said undertaking given by Robert Vadra clearly indicated that he will travel to the UK via UAE as permitted by this Court.

Vadra in his affidavit said that he stayed in UAE before embarking on his further journey because he had deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his left leg and he had been advised to take proper rest between long-haul flights".

During the said trip, since there was inflammation and pain in his left leg, he had to stop and seek medical advice in Dubai on August 27 at the LGA medical Facilitation Centre meant for medical emergencies of travellers in Dubai where he was advised the further medical treatment in this respect, Vadra's lawyer argued.

Vadra in his affidavit stated that his stoppage at UAE during the said trip to the UK was not with the intention to violate any condition imposed nor was there any attempt to mislead, rather, was on account of medical exigencies.

Court further noted that he had been allowed to travel abroad earlier for treatment and consultation of DVT by this Court in 2019 and relevant material documents have been previously filed.

The Senior Advocate KTS appeared for Robert Vadra and also filed one medical certificate of the applicant. For filing of explanation and consideration, the court further put up the matter for September 21, 2022.

Robert Vadra is presently on bail in a money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

