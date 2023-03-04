New Delhi, March 4: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday fixed March 10 as the next date for hearing in the bail plea of arrested former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The court further issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sisodia's bail plea.

CBI sought further three-day remand of Sisodia during hearing in Rouse Avenue Court. Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan appearing for Manish Sisodia opposed the CBI request seeking an extension of remand. ‘Manish Sisodia’s Wife Very Ill, Technically in Vegetative State’, His Lawyer Tells Court During Bail Hearing.

"Seeking an extension of remand by CBI is not justified," Krishnan argued. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday last for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the Opposition. Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case: Court Extends Former AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's CBI Remand Till March 6.

Sisodia had on Friday filed bail plea in Rouse Avenue Court after the SC refused to intervene in the matter. The fresh bail petition filed on behalf of Sisodia before a trial court in the national capital stated that no fruitful purpose would be served keeping him (Sisodia) in custody as all the recoveries in the case have already been made.

It stated further that the former Delhi deputy CM was cooperating in the investigation and had appeared whenever summoned by the CBI. The other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail, it added. Sisodia, in his plea, further stated that he held the important constitutional post of deputy CM and has deep roots in the society.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)