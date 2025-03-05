New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old woman Naxalite operative who had been living in Pitampura under a false identity and working as a house cleaner, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as "R" (changed name), is a resident of Kudaburu village in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. She was wanted in a case registered by the Sonua police.

According to Delhi Crime Branch officials, "R" had undergone rigorous and intense training for five years and was involved in three encounters with the Jharkhand police in 2018, 2019, and 2020. After relocating to Delhi in 2020, she assumed a new identity and started working as a domestic helper in the Pitampura.

The arrest was carried out by a team of ER-I, Crime Branch, acting on intellegence regarding Maoist extremists hiding in the National Capital Region (NCR). The team, led by Inspector Lichhman, raided the Maharana Pratap Enclave in Pitampura and apprehended the accused, DCP (Crime) Vikram Singh told ANI.

During interrogation, "R" revealed that she had joined the Communist Party of India (Maoist) at the age of 10 and had undergone extensive training in handling sophisticated weapons. She admitted to participating in encounters with the Jharkhand police before moving to Delhi in 2020, DCP Singh said.

She has been booked under relevant sections of under the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) among others. A non-bailable warrant was issued against her on March 26, 2023, by the court of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) (P) in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, added the DCP. (ANI)

