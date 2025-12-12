New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The Special NIA Judge on December 11 ordered that Anmol Bishnoi be sent to judicial custody, with the court accepting the National Investigation Agency's request to send him to Delhi's Tihar Jail.

The NIA Special Public Prosecutor confirmed after the hearing that Bishnoi's custodial remand had ended and that the agency had sought his transfer to judicial custody, which the court has now allowed.

Because of a heightened threat perception, Bishnoi is produced before the court through a virtual mode. He had earlier moved an application expressing concern for his safety, prompting the court to shift the proceedings to the NIA headquarters.

Advocate Rahul Tyagi also confirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a fresh notification stating that Anmol Bishnoi must remain confined in Tihar Jail and cannot be moved to any other state for cases pending against him. Tyagi said that the MHA is empowered to issue such directions in view of the "serious and credible threat" surrounding the accused.

Anmol Bishnoi, recently deported from the United States, is the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The NIA arrested him upon arrival, stating that he had been absconding since 2022 and was the 19th accused in its case against the Lawrence Bishnoi-led terror-gangster syndicate. The agency has already chargesheeted him in March 2023.

According to the NIA, Anmol continued to operate the gang from the US, coordinating with Bishnoi network operatives, running extortion syndicates, and directing violent attacks.

He is also wanted in several high-profile cases, including the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024, and the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. (ANI)

