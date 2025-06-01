New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Delhi government has proposed a five-fold increase in financial assistance provided to students pursuing handloom training at the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), Jodhpur, officials said.

According to an official statement, the Industries Department of the government has recommended a substantial enhancement in financial assistance provided to students pursuing handloom training at IIHT, Jodhpur.

The proposal outlines increases in two key components of student assistance.

The additional state stipend is likely to be enhanced from the existing Rs 400 per month to Rs 2,000 per month, disbursed for training for students in first, second and third years.

It has been proposed that the educational book/tour allowance should be increased from Rs 1,000 per year to Rs 5,000 per student per year, applicable to students in their second and third years, the statement added.

"This is a strategic investment in our youth and the timeless legacy of Indian handlooms. It is not merely a revision of numbers, but a conscious step to strengthen the foundation on which our future artisans stand.

"Even modest support, when thoughtfully directed, can empower students to complete their training with dignity and contribute meaningfully to the revival and modernization of traditional crafts," said Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

These enhanced rates are proposed to take effect from the academic session 2025-26.

It is pertinent to note that the current rates have remained unchanged since 2009-10 and no revisions have been made since then.

Over time, the cost of study materials, technical books, and educational exposure through tours has increased significantly, making the enhancement necessary, according to an official.

For the financial year 2025-26, an allocation of Rs 10 lakh has been earmarked to meet the expenditure under the scheme.

