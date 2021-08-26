New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The Delhi government has sought from its departments the details of their condemned vehicles which have not been disposed of yet, according to an official order.

It noted that not disposing of such vehicles leads to deterioration of their condition and chances of getting better prices reduce.

"It has come to the notice of the finance department that the departments of GNCT of Delhi have obtained the approval of the competent authority to condemn the vehicles and purchased new vehicles against the condemned one, but the condemned vehicles have not yet been disposed of in terms of General Financial Rules (GFR), 2017," the finance department said in an official communication.

The department has noted that the non-disposal of condemned vehicles in time leads to deterioration of its condition and chances of getting better prices reduce.

"Moreover, large space is occupied in almost all the departments by these condemned vehicles. A government of India enterprise, has already been engaged for undertaking the disposal of surplus or obsolete or unserviceable articles of all the departments,” it said.

"MSTC Ltd. would act as selling agent for disposal of all items by way of e-auction over the internet. They would arrange publicity for disposal through e-auctions by way of occasional advertisement in leading dailies, newspapers, websites and other Internet tools," the department noted.

The finance department said departments are only required to provide the list of obsolete, surplus, unserviceable materials with detailed specifications and description, location, quantity, quality to the MSTC for disposal.

"All the departments are, therefore, advised to initiate immediate action for the disposal of condemned vehicles immediately and furnish a report in this regard to finance Department in the prescribed format within a week," it said.

