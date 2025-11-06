New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Patanjali on a plea of Dabur India seeking a restraining order against a chyawanprash commercial issued by Patanjali.

Meanwhile, the High court has reserved its order on interim order seeking instant relief.

Justice Tejas Karia issued notice to Patanjali on the main petition and listed the matter for hearing in February 2026. Dabur India Limited has filed a petition against Patanjali Ayurved Limited and Patanjali Foods Limited.

During the hearing the court asked counsel for Patanjali," How can you call everyone else a Dhokha?" It is a negative, derogatory word.

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi appeared for Dabur. Senior Advocate Rajiv Nair appeared for Patanjali.

It is submitted that the advertisement under challenged is issued with the deliberate and malicious intent to disparage and denigrate DABUR Chyawanprash manufactured and marketed by the Plaintiff Dabur since 1949, as well as the entire spectrum of Chyawanprash in general, by terming them as deceptive/fraudulent Chyawanprash (Dhoka in Hindi), thereby constituting generic disparagement.

It is also submitted in the petition that the Defendants in their own description of the Advertisement (in YouTube as well as their Instagram handles) deliberately create cause a fear psychosis among consumers by stating "Protect themselves and their families from the daily deceptions sold in the name of Chyawanprash." The petition mentioned that the advice was given to consumers to choose Patanjali Special Chyawanprash instead of "Dhoka" Chyawanprash, available in the market; hence clearly constituting generic disparagement, the plea said.

Dabur has alleged that the Advertisement, constitutes ex-facie specific as well as generic disparagement as the Defendants have ridiculed the Plaintiff (Dabur) which is a market leader holding 61.10% market share in the category of Chyawanprash as at September 2025, by stating that the Plaintiff as well as all other manufacturers of Chyawanprash, dupe consumers, and through their product. They sell Chyawanprash which is nothing but "fraudulent" or deceptive.

On the other hand, these submissions were opposed by the senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar who appeared for Patanjali.

It was submitted by the senior counsel that the commercial is puffery and hyperbole which is permissible in law. He further submitted that Patanjali is saying all others are ineffective. Forget other Chyawanprash, consume only mine. We have to see the entire meaning the advertisement is conveying.

Senior advocate Nayyar further Submitted that there is no mention of Dabur. (ANI)

