India News | Delhi Health Minister's Father-in-law Dies After Brief Illness

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's father-in-law died on Wednesday after brief illness, sources said.

He was 88, and was not diagnosed with COVID-19. He died of natural causes, they said, adding Jain's father-in-law was not keeping well for the past few days.

Also Read | Mortal Remains of Col B Santosh Babu, Who Attained Martyrdom During Violent Clashes With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Flown to Hyderabad.

Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is in hospital.

The 55-year-old minister is currently admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

Also Read | Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Former Union Minister & RJD Leader, Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital surged to 1,837 on Tuesday while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases had taken the tally in the city to over the 44,000-mark, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)