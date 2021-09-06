New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) A debt-ridden Delhi home guard allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a police station here, officials said Monday.

Brij Lal (46), a native of Khurja in Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, was posted at Pandav Nagar police station in east Delhi, they said.

He was rushed to LBS hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The body has been shifted to mortuary for the post-mortem while a medical board is being constituted for the autopsy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Priyanka Kashyap said.

According to police, the deceased was under a debt of around Rs 30 lakh.

Lal is survived by his wife and four children. His family has been informed, the DCP said.

The police are investigating the case from all possible angles, they said.

