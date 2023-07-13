New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Delhi in uncharted waters as Yamuna continues to flow at 208.62 metres, above the danger mark, however, no changes were recorded in the water levels of the river in the past two hours, an official statement said on Thursday.

The water level at 1 pm and 2 pm was recorded as 208.62 metres; it was found to be the same even at 3 pm.

Earlier today, the Yamuna River in the national capital continued to flow over the danger mark, with the water level reaching 208.46 metres.

Further, according to officials, the water level of the Yamuna, on the Old Railway Bridge, was recorded at 208.46 metres at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Looking at the grim situation, the Delhi Government on Thursday announced that all Delhi schools and colleges will remain closed till Sunday and government offices, except those providing essential services, will resort to work from home.

CM Kejriwal said that the entry of heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services have been banned during this period.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said that there is a possibility of water entering the Nigam Bodh Ghat, which could hamper cremation activities, adding that people are advised not to venture to the open-air cremation ground and use some other ground instead.

Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that South-West Delhi and adjoining areas is likely to receive light to moderate intensity rain on Thursday.

Reguesting Delhiites, residing in flood affected areas, to not leave their houses if not essential, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Yamuna River's water level will reach its peak by 3-4 pm Thursday and then it will start receeding.

"I would like to request people to not step out if it is not essential and resort to Work from Home. We have closed the schools in affected areas. We are also trying to provide all facilities at the relief camps. As per the CWC (Central Water Commission) prediction, the peak (of river Yamuna's water level) will reach by 3-4 pm today and it will then start going down," Kejriwal said.

He further informed that about 25 per cent water supply in the national capital has been affected due to the flood situation but assured that the water supply in these areas will restart by tomorrow. (ANI)

