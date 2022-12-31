New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Bharat Darshan Park Phase-II. The Bharat Darshan Park is spread over an area of 8.49 acres, as per an official statement.

It stated that out of this land area, Bharat Darshan Park Phase-I is developed on 5.5-acre land and Bharat Darshan Park Phase-II is being developed on the remaining 3-acre land.

Along with this, LG also inaugurated a newly constructed Food Court for visitors in Bharat Darshan park. On the occasion, Chief Secretary of Delhi Naresh Kumar, Special Officer of MCD, Ashwini Kumar, Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and other senior officials were also present.

LG appreciated the efforts of MCD and said, "The magnificent park is based on the amazing concept of 'Waste-to-Wealth' where replicas of historical monuments are made with waste and scarp. In Phase II, MCD will carry forward this concept by constructing of new replicas of 17 monuments from 14 states. Unity in Diversity is the theme of the park where diverse cultures and rich heritages of India are reflected through iconic monuments."

"It is a matter of pride that 5.07 lakhs visitors have already visited this park and revenue of 5.86 crores has been generated till now. Ahead of G20 Summit, such a project will enhance the beauty and green cover of the national capital," LG said.

Under the Second phase, replicas of 17 monuments from 14 states will be the centre of attraction. Replicas of historic places and Monuments like Linga, Lepakshi Temple, Lipakshi (Andhra Pradesh), Jaliawala Bagh (Punjab), Rang Ghar (Assam), Sirpur Temple, Sirpur (Chattisgarh), Basilica of Bom (Goa), Krishna Arjun Rath( Haryana), Masroor-Temple - Rock Cut, Masroor(Himachal Pradesh), Martand Temple, Srinagar (J&K), Deoghar Temple (Jharkhand), Padmanabhswami Temple(Kerela), The Thiksey Monastery (Ladakh), Kangala Fort(Manipur)Tree bridge( Meghalaya), Mizo Dance (Mizoram), Naga House (Nagaland), Rumtek Monastery (Sikkim), Unakoti Caves, Unakoti (Tripura) will be installed, stated an official statement.

According to an official statement, a work order for the construction of Bharat Darshan Park Phase-II including the construction of 17 sculptures of 14 states, civil work, electrical work, horticulture work and maintenance of Bharat Darshan Park for 10 years has been issued. Approximately 300 tonnes of scraps will be used for the construction of 17 replicas in phase II. Sculptures will be embellished with the finest lighting.

"The newly constructed food court will pamper the visitors with mouth-watering dishes, especially the chat and street food. There is a proper sitting arrangement in the food court and unused tyres, abandoned jeeps, and scooters have been tastefully converted for use as tables and chairs. This furniture made of scrap and waste is a beauty to watch while savouring mouth-watering food," it read.

The Park has got a sewerage treatment plant of one lakh litre capacity for irrigation of the park by lifting effluent from an adjacent open drain. To enhance the beauty of the park, ornamental trees, and different types of shrubs and palms will be planted, stated an official statement. (ANI)

