New Delhi, November 30: A 26-year-old man fell to death while trying to run away from police custody in west Delhi's Mayapuri police station, officials said on Saturday. Anshuman Taneja was brought to the police station for questioning in connection with attacking his parents and uncle with a knife at their house, they said.

The incident took place in Mayapuri on November 26. "When police reached the spot, the victims said that their son Anshuman Taneja attacked them with knives. The victims were admitted to the hospital and Anshuman was taken to the police station as a suspect for questioning," police said in a statement. Delhi Shocker: Mother Strangulates 5-Year-Old Daughter in Ashok Vihar After Rejection by Boyfriend.

"In an attempt to escape, Anshuman pushed the staff and tried to jump a wall and fell over," they said. Anshuman sustained injury in his head and was immediately rushed to the hospital, police said. He succumbed to the injury during treatment at the LNJP hospital on November 28, said a police officer. Delhi Shocker: Man Arrested for Killing Neighbour for Intervening in Domestic Dispute With Wife.

All due procedures were being followed related to the inquiry into the matter and the family members were kept updated about the proceedings, he added. His uncle was discharged from the hospital after treatment while his parents were still under treatment at Base hospital. His father is a retired Navy official, police said.

Anshuman was the only son of their parents. His sister is married and lives in Delhi. Police sources said on November 24 midnight, he made a PCR call of dacoity at his house which was later found to be bogus. His family members told the police that he was not well then. An SDM inquiry will be conducted and further probe was underway in the matter of his death in the police station, police said.

