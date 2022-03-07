New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 91 per cent.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.8 degrees Celsius.

