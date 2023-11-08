New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday announced a delay in the Pink Line service from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar.

No other service lines will be affected, informed the DMRC.

DMRC took to X to share the information with the public.

"Pink Line Update: Delay in services from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar. Normal service on all other lines", the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on X.

The Pink line of the Delhi metro consists of 38 metro stations and runs from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. It is the longest metro line of the Delhi metro. (ANI)

