Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 5 (ANI): Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh will be on an official visit to Meghalaya on Saturday to inaugurate the Integrated Textile & Tourism Centre (ITTC) at Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi district. The visit aims to assess ongoing initiatives in conservation, seed production, and the expansion of Meghalaya's indigenous muga silk, known globally for its natural golden sheen.

During the programme, he will be joined by the Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita.

Following the inauguration, the Union Minister will also visit the Muga Seed Unit in Ri Bhoi.

The ITTC at Ri Bhoi is a flagship initiative of the Department of Textiles, Meghalaya, created to promote the state's rich textile heritage while advancing sustainable tourism.

It is designed as an immersive cultural hub to promote Meghalaya's unique traditions, especially Eri (Ahimsa) silk, while also providing a platform for artisans, farmers, entrepreneurs, and visitors to interact, showcase traditional craftsmanship, and benefit from integrated value-chain support.

On Monday, the Ministry of Textiles will confer the Handicraft Awards 2025 to honour distinguished master craftspersons for 2023 and 2024.

The event forms an integral part of the National Handicrafts Week celebrations. These prestigious national honours recognise unparalleled artistic excellence and reaffirm the Government's unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting the country's rich and diverse handicraft heritage.

The ceremony will be graced by President Droupadi Murmu as the Chief Guest. The event will be presided over by the Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, with Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs, attending as the Guest of Honour.

Since their inception in 1965, the National Handicrafts Awards have recognised exceptional craftspersons whose exemplary workmanship has enriched the country's cultural landscape. The Shilp Guru Awards, introduced in 2002, stand as the highest recognition in the Indian handicrafts sector. These awards celebrate artisans who have demonstrated exemplary mastery and innovation in their craft, thereby ensuring the continuation and evolution of India's diverse craft heritage.

National Handicrafts Week, observed annually from December 8-14, pays tribute to India's artisans and celebrates the enduring cultural significance of handicrafts. The Week features a broad spectrum of activities and public engagements aimed at enhancing awareness, strengthening artisan livelihoods, and promoting the sector's socio-economic relevance in contemporary India. Key activities include exhibitions showcasing exceptional craftsmanship, thematic workshops, capacity-building programmes, craft demonstrations, panel discussions, outreach initiatives, and cultural performances. (ANI)

