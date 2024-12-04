New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Delhi police on Wednesday arrested Delhi police in MCOCA case after he was granted bail in extortion case by the Rouse Avenue court.

Crime Branch team arrested Naresh Balyan from the court after he was granted bail in extortion case. He was taken to Crime Branch (AGS) office in Dwarka.

Additional Chief judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal granted bail to Naresh Balyan. He was granted bail on a bail bond of Rs 50000 and a surety bond in the like amount.

The Court rejected the application of judicial custody moved by Delhi Police in extortion case.

The Court declined the application of Crime Branch (AGS) in MCOCA case.

It said that the application of Delhi police seeking arrest of Accused Naresh Balyan is not maintainable in this court. As it is not a competent court.

However, the court said that accused is free now, any agency may arrest him by following the process of law. Thereafter he was arrested in MCOCA court.

During the hearing, Delhi police crime branch had moved an application seeking fresh arrest and custody of Naresh Balyan in a MCOCA case.

This case was registered earlier in August 2024. Delhi police said that with the permission of court the accused was interrogated. He did not cooperated. Delhi police sought permission to arrest him.

The court said it is not entertaining the application

On the other hand, Delhi police sought judicial custody of Naresh Balyan in extortion case. The court declined to remand him in the judicial custody and granted bail.

Senior advocate Manish Vashisht, NC Sharma, Advocate Nitin Ahlawat, Advocate Rohit Dalal, Advocate Sujan Singh appeared for Naresh Balyan.

During the arguments on bail, Senior advocate Manish Vashisht submitted that there is no chance of fleeing. His name is not in the FIR, senior advocate argued. This is an old case, he argued. He added.

Prosecution is making an attempt to convince that I anticipated the incident and I filed complaint, the counsel argued.

It was further submitted that accused is a respectable citizen. This case is gimmick to harras the accused. There is nothing. He is a public servant.

The case for judicial custody is not made out, counsel argued. He should be released on bail, he added.

You were sleeping for one and half years, it is itself a ground for bail, the counsel argued.

Advocate Sujan Singh submitted that they have to comply the direction, country is looking at us. What message they are giving.

They are investigating for last one and half years but they unable to file the charge sheet, advocate Nitin Ahlawat submitted.

Advocate NC Sharma said that the source of clip is a news of a channel. They didn't investigate there.

He is a two time MLA and popular face. An extortionist can't be a popular face, senior advocate Vasisth argued .

On the other Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for Delhi police in MCOCA Case.

He sought permission to arrest the accused in MCOCA case. There is an FIR under MCOCA. (ANI)

