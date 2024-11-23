New Delhi, November 23: A male police constable was stabbed to death during night patrolling in the Govindpuri area of South Delhi, said officials on Saturday. The deceased identified as Kiran Pal was posted at the Govindpuri Police Station.

According to Delhi police, "The body of the deceased was found in Govindpuri Gali no 13 with several stab wounds." Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Newborn Twin Daughters Over Male Child Preference, Buries Bodies in Sultanpuri; 5 Arrested.

Police Constable Stabbed to Death in Delhi

#WATCH | A Delhi Police Constable Kiran Pal, posted at Govindpuri Police Station stabbed to death in Delhi's Govindpuri area: Delhi Police (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/GuiOMe4HrJ — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

Police said, "The senior officials have reached the spot of the incident and are investigating the incident. The stab wounds were found on leg and chest." More details are awaited.

