New Delhi, September 8: Delhi Police has tightened up the security in Usmanpur area of North-East Delhi after tensions erupted between two communities on Sunday night over the alleged desecration of a muslim religious flag, the police informed. Delhi Police Launches Email Id for Employees to Seek Innovative Ideas and Suggestions.

According to the Delhi police, the unrest began when two boys reportedly removed a Muslim community's religious flag in the Usmanopur locality and insulted it. This incident triggered tension in the area. After receiving the information, the Delhi Police immediately reached the area and brought the situation under control. Legal action is being taken against the two boys, and the situation in the area is currently normal.

