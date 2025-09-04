New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Delhi Police has launched an email ID dedicated to receiving innovative ideas and suggestions from all ranks.

The initiative has been launched at the direction of Delhi Commissioner of Police (CP) Satish Golchha. It aims to involve all ranks in the interest of improving the efficiency and service delivery of the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police employees of all ranks have been informed and encouraged to share their thoughts and suggestions on subjects such as innovations, technological advancements, and procedural changes.

Drawing from their expertise, experience, and distinct viewpoints, personnel across all ranks have been invited to submit concept notes within a stipulated time, outlining their suggestions.

These notes should address the current scenario, pinpoint challenges, propose solutions, and highlight anticipated benefits and quality enhancements.

Earlier, the Delhi South-West District Police reunited 48 missing and kidnapped children and 82 adults with their families in August.

The local police immediately launched search operations upon receiving the report of missing and kidnapped individuals. Local enquiries played a crucial role, in addition to efforts such as checking CCTV footage and showing the photographs of the kidnapped children or missing persons and suspects at auto stands, e-rickshaw stands, bus stands, and railway stations.

The enquiries were also conducted with bus drivers, conductors, and vendors to trace the movement of the missing/kidnapped individuals. Local informants were also involved during the search operations. Additionally, records of nearby police stations and hospitals were thoroughly checked.

As a result of these swift and coordinated efforts, the South-West District Police successfully traced 130 missing persons between August 1 and August 31. The police teams displayed dedication and professionalism in locating and safely reuniting these individuals with their families under 'Operation Milap'.During the operation of PS Kapashera, 14 missing children (4 boys and 10 girls) in the age group of 10 to 18 years were traced by the staff of PS Kapashera.

Additionally, 13 missing persons (10 males and 3 females) were also located. All the children and adults were successfully recovered and reunited with their families.

During Operation of AHTU, SWD, 14 missing children (one boy and 13 girls) aged between 10 and 18 years were traced by the team of AHTU, South-West District. All the recovered children were successfully reunited with their families. (ANI)

