New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday detained the younger son of the middle-aged couple, namely Siddarth, in the Maidan Garhi triple murder case. He was absconding after the incident.

According to Delhi Police, the main suspect, Siddharth, has been apprehended from a Metro Station. He is being interrogated. Prima facie, it has surfaced that he wanted to kill his family members and later commit suicide.

A gruesome triple murder was discovered in a residence when neighbours alerted the police to a foul odour emanating from the house on August 21.

Upon investigation, authorities found the bodies of Prem Singh, 45-50, and his son Hrithik, 24, in a pool of blood on the ground floor. The body of Rajni, 40-45, was discovered on the first floor with signs of restraint.

The couple's younger son, Siddharth, 22-23, was missing and was being sought by the police.

Further investigation is underway.

Preliminary investigation found that the fourth family member, Siddharth (age 22-23 years, son of the deceased couple), was missing from the house. As per local inquiry, Siddharth was undergoing psychiatric treatment. Prima facie, it also emerged that he had disclosed to someone that he had murdered his family and would not live here anymore.

Explaining the scene of the incident, South Delhi DCP Ankit Chauhan said to ANI, "...When the police team reached the spot, we found three bodies - two male and one female...The bodies of a man of around 45-50 years of age, his wife and his son were recovered. The fourth family member, Siddharth, was missing, and we found that he was suffering from a psychiatric disorder, OCD. He has been undergoing psychiatric treatment for 12 years...We also found medical documents and medicines from the residence."

DCP Chauhan also said that a knife and stones were recovered from the spot. He said, "The bodies have multiple injuries on the head and on the neck; it seems he (Siddarth) has probably done something due to his psychiatric disorder."

DCP Chauhan further claimed that Siddarth didn't like his parents and didn't want to stay here. On the couple's job profile, DCP said, "His father had a private job in the Khanpur area, and his mother is probably a housewife." (ANI)

