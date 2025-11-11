New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Delhi Police apprehended a vagabond, identified as Shaka, for the murder of a 2-year-old boy on Monday.

Acting on clues collected, the team conducted multiple raids at possible hideouts in Delhi and surrounding areas, successfully tracing and arresting the accused.

Also Read | Did Delhi Special CP Ravindra Yadav Confirm Red Fort Blast Was Caused by CNG Explosion? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

During sustained interrogation, Shaka admitted to committing the crime and revealed that he had an argument with the child's parents on the night of the incident.

As per detailed verification, the accused was previously involved in a theft case. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting: Polling Begins for Final Phase of Polls in 122 Constituencies (Watch Videos).

In a separate incident, the body of a woman was recovered from a house in the Mahipalpur area of South-West Delhi on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, information regarding the incident was received at approximately 8:30 am. The deceased, identified as Amreen Thom, had been residing in the house for the past six months and was employed at an IT company in Haryana's Gurugram.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the woman may have died due to electrocution caused by an immersion water heater rod kept in the bathroom, police said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)