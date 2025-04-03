New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday initiated a probe against Mansi Trilok, a 27-year-old student, for allegedly submitting forged documents in the 2022 Combined Graduate Level Examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

According to an FIR lodged by an SSC representative, the student had claimed that she secured 103.01373 marks in the first stage of the examination, which was above the cut-off score required for qualification. However, official records revealed that she had actually scored 46.77876 marks, making her ineligible for the second stage.

As per the FIR, the student submitted a representation to the SSC on July 20, 2022, requesting a re-evaluation of her result. During verification, the Commission found that the mark sheet she provided was fabricated, reflecting higher scores than she had actually obtained.

A cross-check of her submitted documents against official records exposed clear discrepancies, leading the Commission to conclude that she had made false claims using forged documents.

Following an official complaint from the SSC, a case was registered on Wednesday under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is now under investigation by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police

Meanwhile, in another case on April 2, a man was arrested for his involvement in a multi-crore property fraud case, Delhi police said, adding that the accused misappropriated company funds and allegedly used Rs 3.33 crore for personal expenses. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mohsin Mohammed (36), who was involved in a fraudulent property sale worth crores of rupees.

The officials informed that the accused obtained credit facilities worth Rs 95 crores from Yes Bank Limited in 2016. He sold flats constructed on the mortgaged property, collecting Rs 13 crores from homebuyers. The accused allegedly used Rs 3.33 crores for personal expenses, the police added.

The police arrested Moshin on March 26, 2025, after a raid at a hotel in Nizamuddin (West). During interrogation, he admitted to misappropriating company funds. (ANI)

