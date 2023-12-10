New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): After the murder of the President of the Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Delhi Police has said that the three main accused in the case were arrested yesterday and will be handed over to Rajasthan police today.

Ravindra Yadav, Special CP, Delhi Police Crime Branch said, "In this case, 3 main accused have been arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch. The first accused is Nitin Fauji, a resident of Mahendragarh, Rohit Rathore, a resident of Makrana, Rajasthan and the third is Udham Singh, a resident of Hisar."

He added that coordination with the Rajasthan Police was important to track down these accused.

"We had coordination with Rajasthan police. They told us that after committing the murder they took a taxi to Didwana and from there, boarded a bus towards Delhi. We were continuously tracking them, which revealed that these people deboarded in the middle and went to Rewari railway station and from there to Hisar station. From there, these people went to Manali," he added.

"We came to know that these people were coming back yesterday, then we nabbed them in Chandigarh and now we have arrested them and taking them to Jaipur to hand over to Rajasthan Police," the Special CP said.

He also informed that two of the three people, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore were shooters while the 3rd one- Udham Singh was providing logistics support.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra congratulated the police team for arresting the accused in the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. He also thanked the Delhi Police for their cooperation and coordinated efforts.

The Chandigarh Police team raided the hotel in Sector 24, Chandigarh where the Delhi Police had arrested last night the shooter who had killed Gogamedi.

ANI also accessed footage of the hotel in Chandigarh where the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, detained three accused, including the main accused Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case.

The team obtained information related to the entry of the three accused from the hotel register here. The same information revealed that the three accused were staying here with fake identities. The police have taken the hotel receptionist with them for questioning.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena will organise a memorial service for slain chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Gogamedi was shot dead by three assailants on December 5 at his residence in the Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur.

Earlier, on Saturday, December 9, Jaipur police arrested Ramveer Singh, a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana, in connection to Gogamedi's murder.

During the investigation, it came to light that Ramveer had been a facilitator for Nitin Fauji, one of the assailants, the commissioner of Jaipur Police said in an official statement. (ANI)

