New Delhi, January 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday intensified its attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, releasing an electoral poster titled "Farzi Voters Se Ishq Hai" (Love for Fake Voters). The BJP accused Kejriwal and other AAP leaders of orchestrating voter fraud in Delhi ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The poster, which also carried the tagline "Voter List Me Scam 2024" (Scam in the Voter List 2024), was unveiled by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva during a press conference in the national capital. Sachdeva accused Kejriwal and his allies of being involved in "political crimes aimed at systematically ruining Delhi step by step." He also accused AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh of "falsely blaming BJP for removing his wife Anita Singh's name from the voter list." Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: As AAP, BJP Trade Barbs Over Voters’ List, Election Commission To Publish Final Electoral Rolls On January 6.

Sachdeva claimed that Sanjay Singh's affidavit from 2018 showed his voter registration in the Harinagar Assembly constituency, while his and his wife's names simultaneously appeared in Sultanpur's municipal council voter list. He further accused Singh of possessing voter registrations in both New Delhi and Vikaspuri in 2024, describing it as a "shameful case of electoral fraud." "When we exposed the bogus voter registration of MP Sanjay Singh's wife Anita Singh during a press conference, he hastily filed for vote transfer on December 30. If his claims are genuine, why didn't he admit to the mistake instead of filing a defamation claim?" questioned Sachdeva.

He added that holding dual voter registrations is a criminal offence and urged the Election Commission and Delhi Police to take action under electoral laws. The Delhi BJP chief pointed out discrepancies in Sanjay Singh's claims, saying, "He says her name was removed from Sultanpur on January 4, 2024, yet it appears in the voter list attached to his affidavit submitted on January 8, 2024." Sachdeva also alleged Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi had arranged for dual voter registrations for his wife under two names, Mamta and Nidhi, with identical photos but different entries. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Electoral Roll Ahead of Polls.

He criticized AAP for "fraudulent activities" aimed at undermining democracy, alleging attempts to remove the votes of prominent citizens like Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, and Sulaiman Ansari, son of former Vice President Hamid Ansari. Sachdeva claimed AAP's "conspiracies" targeted both the poor and prominent citizens, aiming to raise doubts about the Election Commission's credibility. "This conspiracy by the Aam Aadmi Party is solely aimed at raising questions about the credibility of the Election Commission," he said. The Delhi assembly elections, expected in February 2025, have not yet been officially announced. AAP had won 62 of the 70 seats in 2020, leaving BJP with eight, while Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, failed to win any seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)