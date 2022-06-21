New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) In order to streamline its accounting system, Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) has directed finance officers of its zones to submit a monthly report on transactions including debts and deposits by the 10th of every month from July, a government order said on Tuesday.

It also said that a zone-wise monthly abstract report of their divisions by showing para-wise action taken or to be taken on all outstanding audit reports be submitted by the 10th day of every month.

"In order to streamline the accounting system in PWD, GNCTD, It is hereby ordered that henceforth all Finance Officers have to provide monthly reports on or before 10th of every month starting from July 2022 onwards.

"All Finance Officers to report to COA (controller of accounts) also and provide consolidated monthly report in respect of their zones of data of transactions that took place up to previous month or during the month under all heads including debt, deposit, suspense and remittance of every division…And furnish it latest by 10th of every month," the order stated.

In another order issued on Monday, the PWD has asked finance officers to undertake inspection of books of accounts maintained at divisions in their zones once in three months.

The PWD has also asked officials to provide chart of proposed inspections and its reports to COA on routine basis.

