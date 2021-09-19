New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The national capital reported 28 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.

Delhi has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Road Accident: Seven Dead, Nine Injured in Autorickshaw-SUV Collision in Kondagaon District.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,38,497. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll stands at 25,085.

Also Read | Ration Card-Related Services Now Available at Common Services Centres Across India.

On Saturday, the city reported 41 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection.

On Friday, it reported 55 COVID-19 cases and one fatality.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)