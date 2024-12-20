New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): A private school in Delhi's Dwarka area received a bomb threat on Friday, police said.

In response to the threat, emergency response teams have been dispatched to the school and classes have been shifted to online mode, Delhi Police said.

Further details are awaited.

This is not the first instance of such threats disrupting schools in the national capital.

On December 14, the Delhi Police Special Cell identified a student of a private school as the person who had sent a bomb threat email to the Paschim Vihar school.

According to police, the student had sent the threat email to his school, and after tracing the IP address, the police team traced his home. Upon questioning, the child admitted to the act and was later counselled. He was let off with a warning to his parents to keep a watch on his behaviour.

On December 14 and 17, several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails. Furthermore, on December 13, a total of 30 schools across Delhi were targeted with hoax bomb threat emails.

South East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Kumar Singh speaking about the December 13 bomb threat said that an investigation into the fake threats revealed that the e-mails sent to the schools had been generated outside the country.

On December 13, Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday voiced serious concerns about recurring bomb threats targeting schools in the national capital. Kejriwal questioned the potential psychological and academic impact on children, saying such incidents could disrupt their studies and well-being if they continue unabated.

On November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The court set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives. (ANI)

