Mumbai, December 20: The Mumbai police recently arrested a 42-year-old massage therapist for allegedly sexually assaulting and abusing a Spanish national and her Indian female friend in Malad. The alleged incident occurred at Madh Island. Police officials also said that the accused also recorded inappropriate photos and videos of both women.

During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that the 45-year-old Spanish national arrived in India last month on a tourist visa. Recently, the victim came to Mumbai from Bangalore and was staying at her Indian female friend's house in Malad's Madh Island, reports Mid-day. On Monday, December 16, the victim contacted the manager of a massage service through a social media platform. Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Posts Video on Instagram Alleging Threats From 3 Former Colleagues Before Dying by Suicide at Home in Malad East, Case Registered.

The accused, who works as a therapist, visited the victim's friend’s house on Tuesday, December 17. On the day of the incident, the accused started massaging the victim's friend, during which he allegedly touched her inappropriately. However, the Indian woman dismissed the incident as accidental. Post this, the accused started massaging the complainant.

It is learned that he engaged in similar inappropriate behaviour. Amid this, the complainant suspected the massager of taking illicit photos and videos of her during the massage session. When the complainant confronted the accused, she got evasive responses. The accused also refused to hand over his mobile phone to the complainant. Mumbai Shocker: Naked Man Enters Ladies’ AC Coach on CSMT-Kalyan Local Train at Ghatkopar Station, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

She immediately called the Malvani police, who arrived at the scene and arrested the massager. The police also confiscated his phone. Post this arrest, the accused was presented before the Borivli Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which remanded him to police custody until December 21.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

