New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Delhi vaccinated 48,616 people against the novel coronavirus infection the previous day, of which 22,237 beneficiaries received their first doses, the city government's vaccination bulletin said on Friday.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi stands at 95,67,506, including 72,52,529 first doses and 23,14,977 second doses, it noted.

The national capital, as on Friday morning, had a balance stock of 2,74,150 coronavirus vaccines, out of which, 2,34,730 doses were of Covishield and 39,420 of Covaxin, according to the data shared by the government.

The doses will go out of stock in less than a day, the bulletin stated.

On account of limited supply of Covid vaccine, the Delhi government had on Thursday issued an order reserving Covishield shots only for beneficiaries whose second dose is due, across all its vaccination centres till July 31.

Notably, the government has also put a "20 per cent cap” on Covaxin due to its limited stock and irregular delivery cycles.

Both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines are administered at the Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) run by the city government.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 90,797 doses per day, the data said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)