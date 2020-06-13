India News | Demands of Agitating Doctors at Gandhi Hospital Judicious; CM Should Visit Them See Their Plight: Krishna Saagar Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao has said that the party has declared its total support to agitating junior doctors of the Gandhi Hospital and urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao must visit them to see the plight of doctors as well as COVID-19 patients there.

Krishna Saagar Rao said "BJP is in complete support for the doctors who are on strike from last three days at Gandhi Hospital. Their demands are judicious and have to be met with and complied by the state government instantaneously. At least now the government should react and accept their demands."

"BJP demands Chief Minister KCR to visit Gandhi Hospital and to see the plight of these doctors and also to see the plight of COVID patients," he said.

Rao further said, "We are asking pointed questions to CM KCR - why are you not testing more in the state from day one? why are you restricting the testing practices and testing centres in the state? Why are you limiting the treatment for COVID patients only in one hospital which is Gandhi Hospital. Why are you risking the lives of the people of the state when the infection is so high."

"We have already demanded the resignation of state Health Minister Eatala Rajendra. It has to be done right away," he added. (ANI)

