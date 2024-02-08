New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Director General of the National Security Guard highlighted on Thursday the use of 'off-the-shelf' drones by terrorist organisations and individual violent extremists across the world during the EU-India roundtable conference in Delhi.

He was addressing the first-ever European Union (EU)-India Track 1.5 dialogue on countering the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by extremists and non-state actors in New Delhi.

MA Ganapathy, Director General National Security Guard, while delivering opening remarks, highlighted the complexities and challenges of rapidly evolving terrorism landscape in the backdrop of the misuse of UAS and other technologies by terrorists and non-state actors.

He also emphasized on the global collective responsibility to develop effective strategies to counter the UAS threats by leveraging expertise, best practices and regulatory exchanges, through platforms like the India - EU roundtable being conducted.

"Seizing the opportunity to exploit these relatively inexpensive and adaptable devices, terrorist organisations and individual violent extremists across the world have deployed 'off-the-shelf' drones," he said.

Commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS) have been developing rapidly in recent years, both in terms of technological sophistication and consumer availability. Violent extremists have exploited these inexpensive and adaptable consumer devices for different purposes, including reconnaissance and violent attacks.

"If a relatively cheap device can carry and send a pizza or biryani, then clearly, they can also be used for carrying more nefarious payloads, such as weapons or explosives. Indeed, commercially available, modified drones have now become pervasive components of international conflict and terrorism," said EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin.

The day-long EU-India roundtable endeavored to better understand the range of current and emerging threats, particularly those associated with consumer-grade UAS technology.

Participants from the EU and India discussed best practices regarding regulatory, tactical and investigative responses to addressing UAS threats in both regions.

This EU-India roundtable has been organised by the EU-backed project, Enhancing Security Cooperation In and With Asia (ESIWA), in partnership with the National Security Guard ( NSG) of India, and the EU Delegation to India.

During the attack on Israel, Hamas deployed weaponised commercial drones to Israeli defence establishments. (ANI)

