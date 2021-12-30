Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Dharavi reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, recording its highest number since May 18.

As per the Brinhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total active COVID-19 cases in Dharavi are now 61.

Mumbai saw 3,671 new COVID-19 cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

A total of 371 patients recovered in the city during the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the city to 7,49,159. The total count of cases in the city has gone up to 7,79,479

No deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 16,375 people have lost their lives to the virus in Mumbai.

There are currently 11,360 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (ANI)

